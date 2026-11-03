Did foreign forces make Narendra Modi PM? BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi for what he said

The BJP launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of relying on foreign support.

The latest political exchange began after Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his Rashtriya Ekta Diwas speech.

Gandhi alleged that Modi came to power and has remained in office with the help of foreign actors. He also challenged the Prime Minister to a public debate. "I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you," Gandhi said.

His remarks came after Modi warned against what he described as forces operating from abroad that were attempting to divide the country and damage India's image.

BJP accuses Gandhi of double standards

Responding to Gandhi, BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan accused the Congress leader of hypocrisy and brought up Gandhi's comments during a visit to the UK in 2023.

"Rahul Gandhi is such a lousy con artist that his third-rate lies always backfire and end up humiliating him," Kesavan said in a post on X. Kesavan referred to Gandhi's March 2023 interaction in London, where the Congress leader had raised concerns about the state of democracy in India before British MPs and think tanks.

"In 2023, while speaking in London ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, it was Rahul Gandhi who had pleaded and sought foreign interference in India's internal affairs, stating, 'It is not just an Indian battle'," the BJP leader wrote.

Kesavan also shared an old video from the London event in support of his argument.

What Rahul Gandhi said in London

In the video shared by Kesavan, Gandhi questioned why Western countries, which he described as defenders of democracy, were not responding to what he alleged was democratic backsliding in India.

"So the surprising thing is that the so-called defenders of democracy, which are the United States and European countries, seem to just be oblivious that a huge chunk of the democratic model has come undone, right? That is a real problem with regard to where, frankly, the Opposition is fighting that battle, right? It's not just an Indian battle. It's actually a much more important battle..."

The BJP has repeatedly criticised Gandhi's overseas statements, while Congress has maintained its criticism of the government and democratic institutions.

Kesavan raises George Soros-linked allegations

The BJP spokesperson also brought up allegations concerning the Congress leadership and international organisations.

"Why has Congress ducked and dodged addressing the allegations of Sonia Gandhi serving as co-president Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia-Pacific, which backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation and has close links to George Soros?" Kesavan said.

He alleged that the Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP) had received funding from billionaire George Soros' foundation and had previously supported separatist activity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kesavan also questioned Congress' links with US short seller Hindenburg Research and German academic Cornelia Woll.

"Why have Rahul Gandhi and the Congress maintained a shady silence on their close association with entities and individuals like Hindenburg, Cornelia Woll, who are intrinsically linked with organisations funded by George Soros?" Kesavan added.

These claims are part of a wider political dispute between the BJP and Congress over alleged foreign influence and political links.

BJP questions Gandhi's foreign visits

Kesavan further attacked Gandhi over his overseas trips, an issue the BJP has raised several times in the past. "Why does Rahul Gandhi often disappear on foreign trips? Who does he secretly meet and what is the agenda of these clandestine meetings? The nation demands an answer..." Kesavan said.

The BJP spokesperson argued that Gandhi's position as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha makes transparency around his foreign engagements a matter of national importance.

Modi warns of ‘foreign’ conspiracies

The controversy also stems from comments made by PM Modi during his Rashtriya Ekta Diwas address.

According to a report by The Indian Express shared by Gandhi on X, Modi warned citizens about forces allegedly working to divide the country and damage India's reputation from abroad.

"Certain forces are continuously engaged in conspiracies to divide the country... After more than a decade of frustration and disappointment, these forces have now come out in the open... Who is secretly meeting whom abroad? Whom are anti-India forces supporting? Who is speaking the language of India's enemies? We must recognise all these patterns and confront them together... Especially the way social media is being weaponised, rumours are being spread, and attempts are being made to tarnish India's..." PM Modi had said.

The exchange has now turned into another political confrontation between the BJP and Congress over foreign influence, democracy and the role of opposition leaders.