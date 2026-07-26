A day after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed he had offered to quit on the very first day of the student protests.

Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday finally resigned as Union Education Minister, nearly a month after student protests at Jantar Mantar. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya made a shocking revelation and claimed that Pradhan had offered to resign on the first day of the student protests. Yes, you read it right! Vijayvargiya, who is a minister in the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government, said that he had known Pradhan since their student politics days.

Did Dharmendra Pradhan try to resign on Day 1 of student protests?

While speaking to reporters in Indore, Vijayvargiya said, ''From the very first day of the movement, he told the party chief, 'If you feel that I should resign, I would.' The party chief refused. But when circumstances became such that the party decided he should resign, he did so in a split second.''

He also claimed that Pradhan's resignation had foiled the plans of 'foreign forces' that wanted to destabilise India through violence. ''I congratulate him for what he has done. The students launched the agitation, and the Congress merely stood behind them. After the West Bengal assembly election, the Opposition became completely demoralised and, in that state of despair, found a ray of hope in the CJP,'' he added.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) began protesting at Jantar Mantar last month over the NEET paper leak. Later, the protest was joined by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who began an indefinite hunger strike. The movement found massive support on social media after nearly 20 days of his hunger strike, when reports claimed that Wangchuk might die in two days if he continued.

Later, on July 20, the protesters marched towards the Parliament, which turned violent and left several demonstrators and security personnel injured. However, after several round of talks between the government and the CJP, the protest finally came to an end on July 25 when Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister.