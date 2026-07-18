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Did CJP seek permission for its July 20 Parliament march? Delhi Police breaks silence

The CJP announced a march to Parliament on July 20, on the first day of the Monsoon Session. Amid this, Delhi Police has now clarified its position and responded to claims regarding the event.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 05:44 PM IST

Did CJP seek permission for its July 20 Parliament march? Delhi Police breaks silence
CJP has given a call for a march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest saw a major development on Saturday after Delhi Police took Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital. However, the protest continues at Jantar Mantar. Amid the recent developments, a call has also been given by CJP for a march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session, which is set to begin on July 20. As per a report by news agency ANI, CJP is yet to approach Delhi Police for permission for the march. The report further states that if CJP applies for permission now, it is highly unlikely to be granted by the police. Delhi Police enforces prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in New Delhi district, specifically around Parliament House and India Gate, when the Parliament is in session.

 

In this order by the police, gathering of four or more people, unauthorised rallies, and carrying weapons are strictly prohibited.

 

Major developments of CJP protests on July 18

 

On Saturday morning, Delhi Police took Sonam Wangchuk, who was on an indefinite hunger strike, to the hospital citing his deteriorating health. Later, the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke himself announced an indefinite hunger strike and appealed to people to join him at Jantar Mantar and on the Parliament march on Monday.

 

Later, a woman hurled Dipke with ink when he was addressing a gathering from the stage. The woman was detained, but her identity and motive behind the act are yet to be disclosed. As per reports, Wangchuk remains under strict observation at the Safdarjung Hospital, where further diagnostic tests are being conducted, and his condition is being monitored under medical supervision.

 

For those late to the story, Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.

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