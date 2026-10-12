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Did CJP's Saurav Das use ChatGPT during press conference? Viral clip sparks debate

Viral clips of CJP leader Saurav Das have sparked online trolling, with netizens alleging he used ChatGPT during a press conference. Check out social media reactions.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 03:38 PM IST

Did CJP's Saurav Das use ChatGPT during press conference? Viral clip sparks debate
Saurav Das faces trolling over alleged ChatGPT use during presser. (Pic Credits: X/CourageousRo)
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka addressed a press conference in Delhi recently, following their release from police detention. However, a clip from the press conference is doing the rounds on social media, where netizens claimed that Das was caught using the AI platform ChatGPT while speaking to the media.

Interestingly, CJP had previously criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his use of a teleprompter during public addresses, and now the viral clip where Saurav Das appears to be using ChatGPT has triggered online reactions, with netizens pointing to the irony of someone who questioned the PM over a teleprompter allegedly relying on an AI tool while addressing the media.

Saurav Das’ alleged ChatGPT use sparks online reactions

A video of Saurav Das from a recent CJP press conference in Delhi is making headlines, in which he appears to be using the AI tool to answer media questions. However, such online claims that Das was using ChatGPT have not been verified, and clips and pictures shared online should therefore be treated with discretion.

Take a look at viral clip

Netizens reactions

Soon after such clips claiming Das used ChatGPT went viral on social media, the CJP leader became meme fodder for netizens, turning the outfit's press conference into a fresh talking point online. One user wrote, ''Saurav Das needs ChatGPT for press conferences. Ganwar anti-India jokers !!''

''Have you wondered why all the CJP supporters are low IQ frustrated losers? Because the leaders are even bigger losers with lower IQ! Looks at this noodle head @SauravDassss using ChatGPT for a simple presser,'' wrote another.

A third user wrote, ''Political pressure outfit CJP’s Saurav Das got caught red-handed.  When questioned about what happened to them and their reaction, he was caught reading from his phone in the middle of a press conference. Whose instructions are they following? Was the script saved in his AI history? Do you really need a script for something that happened to you just a few hours ago?''

Meanwhile, the CJP leaders demanded a fresh date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar from the Delhi Police. On Saturday, top CJP leaders Dipke, Das, and Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police ahead of their protest at Jantar Mantar and were released a day later on Sunday on orders of Delhi Executive Magistrate.

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