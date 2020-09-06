Did Chinese Army really abduct Indians in Arunachal Pradesh? Kiren Rijiju's tweet raises key questions

Amid the border tension between India and China, reports emerged on Saturday alleging that five people from the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been 'abducted' by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). A tweet by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on this day, detailing the Indian Army's response in connection with the incident, has got people connecting the dots and believing that the reports of the abduction are, after all, true.

When a journalist on Twitter asked Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju regarding an update on the situation of the five Indians who were 'reportedly' abducted by the Chinese PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, the minister seemingly confirmed the development by detailing the Indian Army's response to the situation. Rijiju said that the Indian Army has already sent a "hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh", adding that response is awaited.

The Indian Army has already sent hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited.

While this might seem like a standard response from a representative of the central government, it is important to note here that the Government of India has till now not officially acknowledged the abduction of the Indian youths, if it has indeed happened.

In such a situation, Kiren Rijiju's tweet raises some crucial questions -- one of them is, of course, were the reports then true of the Chinese Army abducting the five Indian youths in Arunachal Pradesh? Because it would seem rather strange that the Indian Army would send a hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh in response if the abduction did not occur in the first place, as one Twitter user pointed out.

However, others posited that it's possible that Kiren Rijiju, with his response, actually meant that the Indian Army was following up on the veracity of the allegations with its Chinese counterpart.

The villagers belonging to the Tagin community were abducted from the forest near Nacho while they were out hunting, informed one of the relatives of the abducted persons on Friday. They have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker, and Ngaru Diri.

Arunachal DGP has not confirmed the kidnapping by PLA troops.

The family members and relatives have appealed to the authorities concerned to take serious note of the incident and initiate steps to bring the five back to the country.

Those accompanying the five boys managed to flee the spot, came back and claimed that the five have been ‘abducted’ by Chinese PLA.

The DGP, DM of district have said that they do not have any confirmation on this. They have passed on the information to the Army unit posted in that location. Meanwhile, Army has begun an investigation.

There is no confirmation on abducted by Chinese PLA as of now. The incident has created panic among the villagers of Nacho.