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Did CEC Gyanesh Kumar, ECI, keep SC in dark? Apex court says it did not approve changes to Form 6 under SIR

Supreme Court clarifies it did not approve any modified Form 6 for SIR and seeks records on its alteration, while refusing to suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 04:23 PM IST

Did CEC Gyanesh Kumar, ECI, keep SC in dark? Apex court says it did not approve changes to Form 6 under SIR
Did CEC Gyanesh Kumar, ECI, keep SC in dark? Apex court says it did not approve changes to Form 6 under SIR (Source: Representative image/ANI)
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The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it had not approved any modified version of Form 6 used for enrolling new voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The court also dismissed the suspension of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, saying it must first hear the Election Commission and other respondents.

What did the Supreme Court say

CJI Surya Kant-led bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana was hearing the petition alleging that 14 important SIR-related decisions were taken unilaterally in the name of the ECI, despite objections from the other two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

 "We have not approved any modified Form 6. Let's be clear. When the record is produced, we would like to see who has modified it," CJI Surya Kant observed during the hearing. The statement contradicted what CEC Gyanesh Kumar had said in a press statement issued on September 26 after a key meeting. The Election Commission had said, "The Hon'ble Supreme Court has upheld the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR. For the non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per the Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960) will be used."

The apex court, meanwhile, refused to pass an ex-parte interim order seeking suspension of  Kumar over allegations that key decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls were taken unilaterally. A bench of Chief "Let's first have authenticated information on that. We can always annul any decision...," observed the bench. 

The court has asked the respondents to respond and said that if the statutory procedure was violated, the court could undo the decisions. 

What is the Form 6 controversy? 

The controversy stems from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that was conducted across the states, which officially began with Phase I in Bihar in 2025. The issue rose after the Indian Express report that alleged SIR-related decisions were made non-unanimously,  without following the legally required collective decision-making process. It said the ECI/CEC changed Form 6 without approval of the full Commission.

The petitioners alleged that Form 6 was modified to seek SIR-related declarations without amending the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. It also alleged that other ECI communications and decisions were allegedly issued without approval of the full Commission. The two other Election Commissioners allegedly recorded objections to several decisions. It alleged violations of Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, under which the Commission's business should generally be unanimous and, where members differ, decided by majority.

 

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