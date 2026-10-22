Did BJP call it "Priyanka's mission to launch Raihan" after Raihan Vadra alleged censorship?

Speaking on the issue, Bhatia said, “Congress' psychophant leaders are saying that he is the future president of Congress. One defective product who has lost 99 elections has not been launched by Sonia mummy. Now Priyanka mummy's mission has come to launch Raihan."

The controversy surrounding Bikaner House allegedly asking Raihan Vadra to remove certain photos from his exhibition has escalated into a political face-off. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia targeted the Congress leadership and alleging that the Gandhi family was focused on regaining power.

Speaking on the issue, Bhatia said, “Congress' psychophant leaders are saying that he is the future president of Congress. One defective product who has lost 99 elections has not been launched by Sonia mummy. Now Priyanka mummy's mission has come to launch Raihan."

Further targeting the Congress leadership, Bhatia alleged that the family was willing to do anything to regain power.

"This fake Gandhi family wants power every time, and as soon as they are out of power, they will do anything. They can do anything for power. The law will prevail in the country, be it the defective product Rahul Gandhi or the future president of Congress, Raihan Vadra. Priyanka mummy is now on a new mission. After the launch of Rahul Gandhi, Raihan will be launched,” he added.

Raihan Vadra had alleged that the management of Bikaner House objected to photographs depicting protests by young people in Delhi and instructed him to remove two images featuring the Indian Tricolour."I don't know if there was any pressure or anything from anywhere else. I know that it was the management here that decided to, take that decision," he added.

Raihan said he was unsure whether the decision had been taken with a political motive, but added that his family background gave him an opportunity to take a stand as an artist. He said public institutions such as Bikaner House along with major art fairs, had a responsibility towards artists, galleries and curators.

"Those people have to be responsible and they cannot put a curb on our freedoms of expression as artists. just because it doesn't suit them. You know, tomorrow if there are different people in charge here and they remove something, it's wrong," he said.

"Any curtailment of remunerative expression and art is wrong. any form of censorship is wrong" Raihan added.Raihan's mother, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had earlier sent a subtle message to the government as she backed her son.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "@raihanrvadra. When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn’t know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect. You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be."

Her husband Robert Vadra had also shared the post by his son which had alleged that the establishment had asked him to removed photographs of the Delhi Protests from his exhibition. For now, Raihan's exhibition will continue in a limited manner with it scheduled to be held in Bengaluru next month.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)