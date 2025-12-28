Did Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? Meghalaya Police responds to claims

Both Meghalaya Police and the BSF said they remain open to cooperation with authorities in Bangladesh, but stressed that action will be taken only on verified information shared through formal channels. They added that vigilance at the border has been ramped up as a precautionary measure.

Senior security officials on Sunday said that false and fabricated narratives were being peddled by sections of the Bangladeshi media with regards to the killing of the youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in the neighbouring country. A top official of the Meghalaya Police rejected claims that two primary accused in the murder case -- Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh -- had fled to India via Bangladesh’s Haluaghat border and were present in the Indian state.

What did Meghalaya Police say?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a senior official said: "No formal or informal communication has been received from Bangladesh police. None of the accused named in the report have been traced in Garo Hills, and no arrests have been made." The Bangladeshi media "narrative appears to have been constructed without verification or coordination with Indian authorities," the officer further told the publication. Border Security Force (Meghalaya Frontier) Inspector General OP Upadhayay also dismissed the claims, calling them "baseless and misleading."

Osman Hadi's death

Both Meghalaya Police and the BSF said they remain open to cooperation with authorities in Bangladesh, but stressed that action will be taken only on verified information shared through formal channels. They added that vigilance at the border has been ramped up as a precautionary measure. "Enhanced security is a standard preventive step and should not be misconstrued as confirmation of false claims," a police official said, as per the HT report. Youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi was shot at in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka by multiple assailants, and died days later while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital. Hadi, a key figure in last year's student-led uprising, was also a candidate in the upcoming Bangladesh elections.