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Did Air India Phuket-Delhi flight plunge 300 Ft due to triple hydraulic failures?

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry on August 9, multiple passengers and crew members were injured. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, three of them infants, and eight crew.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 08:58 AM IST

Did Air India Phuket-Delhi flight plunge 300 Ft due to triple hydraulic failures?
Air India Flight
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An Air India Airbus A320 operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe technical problems last week, resulting in a sudden loss of about 300 feet in altitude, according to PTI sources.

According to sources, the autopilot disengaged during the flight and the co-pilot took over manually. Shortly after, a flight-control stall alert was triggered. Several indicator lights also flickered off as the plane hit turbulence and ran into other mechanical problems.  

Hydraulic failure linked to altitude drop

The aircraft experienced failures in all three hydraulic systems, which control key functions including flight controls. Investigators will now look into the order of these failures and if they caused the sudden dip in altitude.  

The incident occurred on August 4 on aircraft VT-EXO. At least 17 passengers and crew sustained injuries. The flight crew stabilized the aircraft and proceeded to Delhi without further incident.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has classified the occurrence as a "serious incident", with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probing the circumstances surrounding it.

Airbus experts to join investigation team

Airbus confirmed on Monday that it was sending a team of specialists to support the investigation.

"In accordance with ICAO Annex 13, Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities. We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available. A team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation," an Airbus spokesperson said.

Since the A320 involved was built in France, the French BEA is also likely to take part in the probe.

What happened on August 4

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry on August 9, multiple passengers and crew members were injured. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, three of them infants, and eight crew.

After the crew managed to address the issues, the aircraft continued its flight and landed safely in Delhi.

The aircraft was cruising when it suddenly lost approximately 300 feet in altitude. After the crew managed to address the issues and stabilise the plane, it continued its flight and landed safely in Delhi.

Pilot undergoes drug screening test

Attention has also turned to the pilot-in-command’s drug test following the incident. The Civil Aviation Ministry said on August 9 that after an initial test flagged a result requiring review, the pilot underwent confirmatory testing. Results are still awaited.

The screening has led to speculation about whether intoxication may have contributed to the incident.

ALPA India noted on Monday that common over-the-counter medications can also trigger a “non-negative” result in such screenings, and urged that conclusions be withheld until the confirmatory test is out.

Meanwhile, the probe is also focusing heavily on the aircraft’s technical faults, with sources citing multiple system failures during the flight.

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