‘Looted his money, took objectionable photographs’: Assam ragging victim’s mother recounts horror

Ragging incident reported at Dibrugarh University (Representational image)

A student from the Dibrugarh University in Assam jumped from the second floor of the hostel and has been rendered critically injured after he tried to save himself from alleged brutal ragging by the seniors of the university.

Junior-year student Anand Sharma is currently in critical condition in the hospital, while the police have arrested five people from the Assam university for allegedly brutally assaulting and torturing the student as a form of ragging inside the premises.

According to the FIR filed with the police, there were two other junior students with him who were being ragged by their seniors. After the incident came to light, the victim’s mother opened up about the assault faced by her son.

Sarita Sharma, the mother of the victim, filed a complaint against the senior students in the Dibrugarh Police station, where she alleged that her son had been brutally thrashed and tortured by other students, with threats to kill him in the hostel.

She said that the seniors were torturing her son physically and mentally and were trying to kill him. They had attempted to kill him several times, had looted his money, and snatched his mobile phone so he couldn’t contact his family.

Apart from these horrors, Sharma said that the senior students took objectionable photos of her son holding alcohol and marijuana to prepare for their defence in case the ragging incident ever comes out in the public eye.

After the ragging incident inside Dibrugarh University came to light, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to condemn the act, saying that efforts to nab the accused and get justice for the victim and his family are being made.

Sarma tweeted, “It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care.”

