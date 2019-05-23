Dibrugarh Lok Sabha election results 2019 Assam: BJP's Rameswar Teli wins by massive margin

Who will win Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency result:

BJP's Rameswar Teli won against nearest opponent Cong's Paban Singh Ghatowar by 364566 votes.

At 4.15 PM, BJP's Rameswar Teli leads over Cong's Paban Singh Ghatowar by 3.28 lakh votes.

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Former constituency of Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Dibrugarh is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituency of Assam. This time BJP is looking for a clean sweep in North East including Assam, in a region where it has considerably augmented its strength in the last five years.

Dibrugarh consists of nine Assembly segments which are Moran,Dibrugarh, Lahowal, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Tinsukia, Digboi and Margherita. PM Modi did a rally in Moran recently where he blamed the Congress for delay in implementing Assam Accord. It remains to be seen how big Constitutional Amendment Bill remains an issue in Dibrugarh.

In 2014, BJP's Rameswar Teli won defeating veteran Congress leader Paban Singh Ghatowar. Ghatowar had won the seat five times previously. The seat has always been a Congress bastion which opposition winning the seat only twice. In 2004, Sonowal then part of AGP won from this seat. Post-independence, the seat was won by Congress stalwart JN Hazarika four times.

Located in the banks of Brahmaputra, Dibrugarh is a bustling economic hub of Assam with tea industry accounting for a major part of it. Around 30% of the voters belong to the tea plantation community. It's left to be seen that BJP under PM Modi, who prides himself to be identified as a chaiwallah can again win from this seat.

It would be an encore of 2014 battle with Rameswar Teli against contesting against Ghatowar. For Congress, the key will be to get a significant part of the Adivasi votes to stay in the contest. Around 11.25 lakh eligible voters (according to 2014 figures) will decide the fate of candidates contesting from Dibrugarh