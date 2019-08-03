Diamonds weighing 2996 carat, worth Rs 2.25 crore, hidden in cooker, innerwear seized at Chennai Airport

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

'Nothing will happen by change in name': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition alliance INDIA

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Manipur: Centre asks CBI to probe Manipur horror video, wants trials outside state, 7 arrested

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

HomeIndia

India

Diamonds weighing 2996 carat, worth Rs 2.25 crore, hidden in cooker, innerwear seized at Chennai Airport

A 48-year-old Malaysian national was arrested.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth.M.P

Updated: Jun 30, 2020, 08:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In what comes as a mega haul for the Chennai Customs Department, diamonds worth Rs 2.25 crores were seized from the luggage of a Malaysian national who had travelled to the Tamil Nadu capital from Malaysia.

Acting on specific information pertaining to the smuggling of precious stones, the officials had stepped up their vigil on Friday and Saturday. 

Azmal Khan Bin Nagor Mera, 48, who had alighted from the Batik Airlines flight 6018 Q was walking hurriedly and in a suspicious manner as he approached the exit of the Customs Arrival Hall. On being stopped and questioned, he responded in an evasive manner, a statement by the authorities said. 

Further, he was subject to a personal search along with his belongings and baggage. The personal search revealed two bundles that were concealed in his innerwear. His brown stroller bag contained a multi-function cooker, which on dismantling revealed eight bundles wrapped in adhesive tape. 

On uncovering the ten bundles, 55 ziplock pouches that contained precious stones were recovered. A government valuer examined the diamonds and certified the diamonds to be of different cut, shapes, clarity and colour. In total, they weighed 2996 carat and were pegged at a whopping Rs 2.25 crore.

Speaking to WION on the major haul, a Senior Chennai customs official said, “Usually the seizures are gold and other precious metals, but diamonds are very rare. It was in July 2017 that we last seized semi-precious stones such as sapphires worth Rs 10 lakh. In recent years this is the first time that we have this kind of a haul, and this was possible because of the specific intelligence received.”

On being questioned, the Malaysian national revealed that he was to deliver the diamonds to an unknown person, who would identify him, once he stepped outside the airport. The passenger was then taken outside the airport and watched from a distance, but he was not approached by anyone to receive the consignment. 

The diamonds were seized under Customs Act 1962 and the passenger was arrested. Further investigations are underway. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Don't miss the twist': This funny meme video related to AI will leave you in splits, watch!

7 Common Mistakes to Avoid in Share Market Trading

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav flaunt Team India's new jersey ahead of Windies series, fans react

Mukesh Ambani can get Rs 10 thousand crore business from ‘India’s cheapest’ phone, analysts predict

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE