Diamonds weighing 2996 carat, worth Rs 2.25 crore, hidden in cooker, innerwear seized at Chennai Airport

A 48-year-old Malaysian national was arrested.

In what comes as a mega haul for the Chennai Customs Department, diamonds worth Rs 2.25 crores were seized from the luggage of a Malaysian national who had travelled to the Tamil Nadu capital from Malaysia.

Acting on specific information pertaining to the smuggling of precious stones, the officials had stepped up their vigil on Friday and Saturday.

Azmal Khan Bin Nagor Mera, 48, who had alighted from the Batik Airlines flight 6018 Q was walking hurriedly and in a suspicious manner as he approached the exit of the Customs Arrival Hall. On being stopped and questioned, he responded in an evasive manner, a statement by the authorities said.

Further, he was subject to a personal search along with his belongings and baggage. The personal search revealed two bundles that were concealed in his innerwear. His brown stroller bag contained a multi-function cooker, which on dismantling revealed eight bundles wrapped in adhesive tape.

On uncovering the ten bundles, 55 ziplock pouches that contained precious stones were recovered. A government valuer examined the diamonds and certified the diamonds to be of different cut, shapes, clarity and colour. In total, they weighed 2996 carat and were pegged at a whopping Rs 2.25 crore.

Speaking to WION on the major haul, a Senior Chennai customs official said, “Usually the seizures are gold and other precious metals, but diamonds are very rare. It was in July 2017 that we last seized semi-precious stones such as sapphires worth Rs 10 lakh. In recent years this is the first time that we have this kind of a haul, and this was possible because of the specific intelligence received.”

On being questioned, the Malaysian national revealed that he was to deliver the diamonds to an unknown person, who would identify him, once he stepped outside the airport. The passenger was then taken outside the airport and watched from a distance, but he was not approached by anyone to receive the consignment.

The diamonds were seized under Customs Act 1962 and the passenger was arrested. Further investigations are underway.