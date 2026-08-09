'Dialogue, not batons': Jharkhand CM Soren says committed to justice for protesting students

Soren stated that his government was committed to addressing the concerns of the students and job aspirants through dialogue and transparency, adding that force was not the answer to the stir.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday (August 9) warned political parties against misleading students protesting over exam irregularities and said the agitation should not be politicised. Soren stated that his government was committed to addressing the concerns of the students and job aspirants through dialogue and transparency, adding that force was not the answer to the stir. "Dialogue, not batons, can solve problems; weapons for enemies at border," the chief minister said, according to the news agency PTI.

Soren also talked about the police action faced by protesting youths during a protest against the NEET paper leak in Delhi last month. "All saw how youths were tortured, had to face pellet guns, baton charges, declared traitors," the CM said. "Committed to justice for protesting youth; those guilty of irregularities to face strictly action," Soren added. His comments come as the Jharkhand government has started a fresh round of talks with the protesting students, who have been demonstrating for more than two weeks now.

Soren has also appealed to the protesters not to seek political backing for the stir, saying their demands could be addressed through democratic process. "Urge youths not to seek political patronage (for their stir); justice is your right, government is committed to delivering it," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government is considering cancellation of three exams after holding talks with the protesters, NDTV reported citing people familiar with the discussions. The three examinations are Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam 2023 and 2025, and the 14th preliminary exam. The students' protest entered its 16th day on Sunday, and six protesters continue to be on hunger strike. Nineteen people have so far been arrested in connection with irregularities in JPSC exams. The protest in Jharkhand erupted as an agitation over paper leaks in Delhi was coming to an end. The Delhi protest was led by the youth group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and resulted in the resignation of former union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.