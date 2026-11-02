Dia Mirza's Diwali 'no-crackers' video removed after BJP's objection, BMC retains Madhuri, Rahane's videos on its page

BMC deleted Dia Mirza's video against bursting crackers after BJP Mumbai chief objected. The video was part of a campaign on pollution as per Bombay High Court order.

Mumbai's civic body, BMC, has deleted actor Dia Mirza's anti-firecracker video from its social media after BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam objected. Similar videos featuring actor Madhuri Dixit, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and Marathi actor Nishigandha Wad remain online. The video was part of a BMC awareness campaign on air pollution.

Why BMC started a celebrity campaign

After the Bombay High Court chastised the civic organisation for increasing air pollution and failing to control firecracker explosions during festivals, the BMC enlisted celebrities. The court outlawed setting off firecrackers in parks, on public highways, and in public spaces. It recommended that celebrities be enlisted to raise awareness without charging for it. In light of Mumbai's declining air quality, this is the first time the civic authority has recruited celebrities for such a campaign.

What happened with Dia Mirza video

In her video, Dia Mirza appealed to citizens not to burst crackers and to avoid noise pollution. BJP Mumbai chief Ameet Satam objected on X, tagging BMC. He wrote, "We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture." The video was taken down from BMC's accounts following his publication without any formal justification. Some right-wing accounts also criticised Mirza's video. The BMC retains Madhuri Dixit and Ajinkya Rahane's videos on its page while Dia Mirza's clip has been removed.

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Reactions from other leaders

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale objected to the video. They said Diwali is a cultural festival, Mumbaikars don't need lessons on how to celebrate it, and bursting crackers is part of the tradition, though pollution is also a concern. Dia Mirza was born to a Bengali Hindu mother and a Christian father. After her parents divorced, she grew up in her Muslim stepfather's house. Her stepfather gave her the Mirza last name.