Dhurandhar 2: Who is Shaista Parveen? gangster Atiq Ahmed’s wife, UP's ‘most wanted criminal'; where is she hiding now?

The UP gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his underworld network came back into light after one of the character of Dhurandhar The Revenge, was inspired by him. In the film, this character is named 'Atif Ahmed.' But do you know Who is Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen and where is she now?

The UP gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his underworld network came back into light after one of the character of Dhurandhar The Revenge, was inspired by him. In the film, this character is named 'Atif Ahmed.'

Atiq Ahmed once reigned as a figure of terror in Prayagraj, with his 'IS-227' gang. Atiq Ahmed was shot dead live on television along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on April 15, 2023. Few days after, his son Asad Ahmed was killed in a police encounter on April 13, 2023in Jhansi. Moreover, his other two sons Umar and Ali Ahmed are locked in jail. However, three women of Atiq Ahmed family, his wife Shaista Parveen; his brother Ashraf's wife, Zainab; and his sister, Noori.

Who is Shaista Parveen and where is she now?

Shaista Parveen, late gangster Atiq Ahmed's fugitive wife, is 'most wanted criminal' in UP and has a bounty of Rs 50,000 has been placed on her by Police. As per reports, Atiq's wife, Shaista Parveen, went into hiding even before her husband's assassination. Neither Shaista nor Zainab attended their husbands' last funeral rites.

Shaista is the daughter of a retired police constable and was raised in a modest household in Prayagraj. She married Atiq Ahmed in 1996, a time when he was already an established figure in the criminal underworld. They had five sons. Shaista attempted to enter politics through Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), but failed to do so.

As per reports, there are seven cases registered against Shaista, including charges related to the conspiracy behind the murder of Umesh Pal. Raids were conducted across several states in the search for Shaista; however, the police and the Special Task Force (STF) could not track her down. Four cases are also registered against Ashraf's wife, Zainab, while Nuri has also been named as an accused in several cases.