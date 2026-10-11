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'Was not arrested or detained but kidnapped': Dhruv Rathee released by Gurugram Police after detention ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was released in the early hours on Sunday after being detained in Gurugram on Saturday ahead of the CJP protest in Delhi

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 11:56 AM IST

'Was not arrested or detained but kidnapped': Dhruv Rathee released by Gurugram Police after detention ahead of Jantar Mantar protest
Dhruv Rathee was released in the early hours of Sunday. (Screengrabs from clip)
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Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was released in the early hours on Sunday after being detained from his residence in Gurugram ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Rathee was among several hundred CJP supporters who were detained on Saturday ahead of their planned protest, which was not permitted by the Delhi Police. As per a report by Telegraph India, a police official said, ''He can be detained again, or further legal action might be taken if he tries to go to Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders.''

Meanwhile, after being released, Rathee shared a video on his social media handles wherein he claimed that he 'was not arrested or detained' but 'kidnapped'.

 

CJP leaders, supporters detained ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

Delhi Police also detained CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from inside the flight as soon as it landed at Delhi airport on Saturday morning. CJP had planned a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. However, CJP was not granted permission to protest at Jantar Mantar and heavy security personnel were deployed in the national capital in view of the planned protest by the outfit.

Apart from CJP supporters, several opposition leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, and Pinarayi Vijayan, among others, were also detained.

Dhruv Rathee questioned security measures ahead of CJP protest

Coming back to Dhruv Rathee, who is a popular YouTuber, lives in Germany and is reportedly a German passport holder. A former Bengaluru Police Commissioner has even requested the Union Home Ministry to verify Rathee's citizenship in view of his participation in a political protest.

Meanwhile, Rathee shared a video from Kartavya Path on Friday questioning the massive security measures and transport restrictions imposed ahead of the CJP protest on Saturday. Now that even CJP top leaders have also been released by a court on Sunday morning, it will be interesting to see what developments take place in the protest by the outfit.

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