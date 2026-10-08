Dhruv Rathee joins Bengaluru protest against SIR, CJP plans bigger Delhi agitation on October 10| Video

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has reached Bengaluru to join the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest against the Special Intensive Revision, with the group planning another major demonstration in Delhi on October 10.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has joined the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Bengaluru for a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rathee reached Bengaluru ahead of Thursday's protest and shared a video on X confirming his participation. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also posted a video from Bengaluru, saying he had a surprise for those attending the protest. Rathee then appeared in the video.

Gyanesh, it’s done bro Jai Hind https://t.co/XHaTlRizXS — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 7, 2026

What is planned in Bengaluru?

The CJP has organised a protest and a People's Tribunal at Freedom Park at 10:30 am on Thursday.

Dipke is expected to speak to local residents who claim that their names were wrongly removed from voter lists. The event is being held as the group steps up its campaign against the SIR exercise and Election Commission officials.

Actor Prakash Raj had also announced Rathee's participation on Wednesday. In a video posted on X, he described Rathee as the surprise guest and said this would be the YouTuber's first visit to Bengaluru.

Prakash Raj also appealed to people to attend the protest at Freedom Park in large numbers.

CJP plans protest in Delhi on October 10

The Bengaluru protest comes ahead of another demonstration planned by the Cockroach Janata Party at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10. The group has said it will demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had announced the Delhi protest in a post on X on the night of October 2. He said people from across the country would travel to Delhi if Kumar did not step down.

"If Delhi Police tries to stop us, wherever they stop us will become our Jantar Mantar. Our protest will be peaceful. We will follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi."

Questions raised over SIR and Election Commission

The protests are linked to concerns raised by the opposition over the SIR exercise. According to a report by The Indian Express, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times on record regarding decisions and orders related to the SIR.

The report claimed that some decisions were issued without their knowledge or recommendations.

The issue has since become a major point of political opposition, with protesters demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Seven protests held since October 2

The CJP has also claimed that seven major protests demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation have taken place across the country between October 2 and October 7.

The Bengaluru event is part of the group's wider campaign, which is set to culminate in the planned demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10.