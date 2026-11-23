A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in an eight-year-old defamation case. Know more about the case and the latest developments.

Delhi's Saket court has issued a non-bailable warrant against popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in an eight-year-old criminal defamation case linked to his 2018 video. The case was filed by Vikas Sankrityayan, also known as Vikas Pandey, who accused the YouTuber of making false allegations against him in his video titled 'BJP IT Cell Part 2'.

In the video, Dhruv Rathee had allegedly claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Information Technology (IT) cell had attempted to bribe Pandey to defame him. The YouTube video was also shared by Dhruv on his social media handles, which was reshared by then Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal.

Why has Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant against Dhruv Rathee?

In a significant development, the Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant after an earlier bailable warrant issued against Dhruv Rathee on October 17 could not be served. The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on December 3.

Initially, criminal defamation proceedings against both Dhruv and Kejriwal began over the allegations in the video, and the court also summoned the YouTuber in July 2019.

After the process of serving summons remained unsuccessful despite repeated attempts over the years, the court had also permitted the complainant to accompany the process server to facilitate the service of summons.

Earlier in October this year, the court issued a bailable warrant against the YouTuber, but it could not be executed, which has now led to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant.

When will the court hear Dhruv Rathee's case next?

The 8-year-old defamation case has now taken a major turn with the issuance of a non-bailable warrant. Further proceedings in the case will now take place on December 3, after the court listed the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)