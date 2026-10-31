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Dhruv Rathee faces fresh bailable warrant in 8-year-old defamation case, court seeks Gurugram address

A Delhi court has issued a fresh bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a criminal defamation case filed by Vikas Pandey after an earlier warrant was sent to an incorrect address in Austria

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 07:45 PM IST

Dhruv Rathee faces fresh bailable warrant in 8-year-old defamation case, court seeks Gurugram address
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A Delhi court has issued another bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a criminal defamation case that has been pending for nearly eight years.

The Saket court directed that the fresh warrant be issued at Rathee's Gurugram address. The development came after the court was informed that Rathee had already left India. The next hearing in the matter has been fixed for November 23.

Earlier warrant could not be served

The court had issued a bailable warrant against Rathee on October 17 after being informed that earlier summons could not be served because the premises at his residence were found locked.

However, the October 17 warrant also could not be executed. The court later noted that it had been issued to an incorrect address in Austria. The latest order was passed after the court was informed about Rathee's absence from India.

Proceedings against the YouTuber have faced repeated difficulties over the service of summons since 2019. The complainant has alleged that Rathee's continued absence from India contributed to the delay in the case.

Rathee ordinarily resides in Austria.

Case linked to ‘BJP IT Cell Part 2’ video

The defamation proceedings relate to Rathee's video titled 'BJP IT Cell Part 2', which Vikas Pandey has alleged was defamatory. Pandey, who founded the social media page 'I Support Narendra Modi', claimed that the video and its subsequent circulation damaged his reputation.

The video was retweeted by Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in 2018. Kejriwal later admitted before the Supreme Court that sharing the video was a mistake.

Kejriwal’s case also reached Supreme Court

The dispute also resulted in separate proceedings involving Kejriwal. In February 2024, Kejriwal told the Supreme Court that he had made a mistake by retweeting the video. A Bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had stayed the trial court proceedings against Kejriwal while hearing his challenge to the Delhi High Court's refusal to quash the summons issued to him.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna later became Chief Justice of India and has since retired.

Delhi High Court had upheld summons

The Delhi High Court had earlier refused to quash the summoning order against Kejriwal. The court observed that retweeting allegedly defamatory material could attract prosecution under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The criminal defamation proceedings against Rathee have continued separately, with the latest bailable warrant being issued after the court was informed about difficulties in serving the previous warrant.

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