Dhruv Rathee arrested? Viral videos claim Noida cops took him away in car; police break silence

A video claiming YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was arrested by Noida Police has gone viral, but the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has denied the claim and called it false and misleading.

A video circulating on social media has triggered claims that YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee was arrested by Noida Police. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has rejected the claim, saying Rathee has not been arrested by Noida Police.

The clarification came after several social media accounts shared a video showing an unidentified man being escorted by police officers towards a police vehicle. The man's face is covered, making it impossible to establish his identity from the footage. The video was nevertheless shared with claims that the person was Rathee.

Calling the posts "completely false, misleading, and baseless", the police said the viral claim had no basis.

Police warn against spreading unverified posts

In its clarification, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate said, "Some social media handles are circulating information/posts regarding 'the arrest of Dhruv Rathee by Noida Police.' The said information is completely false, misleading, and baseless. Noida Police has not arrested Dhruv Rathee in any manner."

The police also urged people to verify information before sharing it on social media.

Authorities warned that those spreading false or misleading information and rumours could face legal action under the applicable provisions.

Why Dhruv Rathee's name is linked to recent police action

The viral Noida claim comes shortly after Rathee was taken into custody in Gurugram on October 10, when authorities were trying to stop people from travelling to Delhi for a planned Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

The demonstration was linked to demands for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police had imposed prohibitory orders in the area ahead of the proposed protest and were trying to prevent protesters from reaching Delhi.

According to the police, Rathee was asked not to travel to Delhi but allegedly refused. He was then taken into custody under Section 172(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

He was released in the early hours of October 11.

Rathee described Gurugram incident as ‘kidnapping’

After his release, Rathee gave a different account of the October 10 incident. In a video statement, he described what happened as a "kidnapping" rather than an arrest or detention. Rathee alleged that around 20 people, several of them in plain clothes, entered his home while he was sleeping.

He claimed that he was dragged from his bedroom and taken away, while his phone and his parents' phones were seized. Rathee further alleged that he was moved between police stations and did not have access to his phone or a lawyer. He also claimed that he suffered injuries during the incident.

According to Rathee, police personnel continued to remain outside his residence even after his release, which he said restricted his movement.

The latest viral video, however, concerns a separate claim of an alleged arrest by Noida Police, which the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has categorically denied.