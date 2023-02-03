Dhaula Kuan-Janakpuri flyover shut for weeks, Delhi Traffic Police announces diversion

Delhi traffic news: One section of the Janakpuri-Dhaula Kuan flyover is still open for traffic.

Delhi's Public Works Department has shut down the Janak Setu Flyover near Delhi Cantt Railway station. This means those coming from Dhaulakuan to Janakpuri, Lajwanti Garden, Mayapuri Industrial area and other West Delhi areas, will have to negotiate with traffic jams for the next few weeks. The decision to shut down the flyover was taken in order to complete the maintenance works. According to reports, some of the pillars of the flyover had developed cracks. The Delhi Traffic Police has diverted the traffic from Dhaula Kuan-West Delhi routes.

The flyover was suddenly shut down at 12 am on Wednesday without any prior intimation. There were traffic jams from D Block crossings till Kirbi Palace.

PWD has asked for 21 days to complete the maintenance work. This is a key flyover for those who travel to West Delhi from Delhi Cantt. One panel of the flyover is badly damaged and some pillars have cracks. The PWD department had been seeking permission from the Delhi Traffic Police for over 18 months.

If other panels also report damage, the maintenance work will go on further than three weeks.

One section of the Janakpuri-Dhaulakuan flyover is still open for traffic. However, due to the closure of other sections, long traffic snarls are observed.

The police have diverted the traffic to Sagar Flyover via Pankha Road.