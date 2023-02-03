Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Dhaula Kuan-Janakpuri flyover shut for weeks, Delhi Traffic Police announces diversion

Dhaula Kuan-Janakpuri diversion: The flyover was suddenly shut down at 12 am on Wednesday without any prior intimation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Dhaula Kuan-Janakpuri flyover shut for weeks, Delhi Traffic Police announces diversion
Delhi traffic news: One section of the Janakpuri-Dhaula Kuan flyover is still open for traffic.

Delhi's Public Works Department has shut down the Janak Setu Flyover near Delhi Cantt Railway station. This means those coming from Dhaulakuan to Janakpuri, Lajwanti Garden, Mayapuri Industrial area and other West Delhi areas, will have to negotiate with traffic jams for the next few weeks. The decision to shut down the flyover was taken in order to complete the maintenance works. According to reports, some of the pillars of the flyover had developed cracks. The Delhi Traffic Police has diverted the traffic from Dhaula Kuan-West Delhi routes.

The flyover was suddenly shut down at 12 am on Wednesday without any prior intimation. There were traffic jams from D Block crossings till Kirbi Palace.

PWD has asked for 21 days to complete the maintenance work. This is a key flyover for those who travel to West Delhi from Delhi Cantt. One panel of the flyover is badly damaged and some pillars have cracks. The PWD department had been seeking permission from the Delhi Traffic Police for over 18 months.

If other panels also report damage, the maintenance work will go on further than three weeks.

One section of the Janakpuri-Dhaulakuan flyover is still open for traffic. However, due to the closure of other sections, long traffic snarls are observed.

The police have diverted the traffic to Sagar Flyover via Pankha Road.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.