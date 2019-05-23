Headlines

Dharwad Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Karnataka: BJP fights off Congress challenge, set to hold seat

BJP's Pralhad Joshi and Congress' Vinay Kulkarni were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. In the third phase, polling was held in a total of 116 constituencies across 14 states.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

May 23, 2019

Dharwad Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP's Prahald Joshi looks set to hold Dharwad, with a lead of 40,000 votes in the early hours of counting. Congress's Vinay Kulkarni has managed to thin Joshi's margin of 1.14 lakh votes in 2014.

Dharwad voted on April 23, in the third phase of general election 2019.  BJP's Pralhad Joshi and Congress' Vinay Kulkarni were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. In the third phase, polling was held in a total of 116 constituencies across 14 states. 

Dharwad constituency has been a BJP bastion as the party has been winning the election here since the past 6 Lok Sabha elections. Current sitting MP and three-time winner Pralhad Joshi has been once again given the ticket by the BJP to contest against Congress' Vinay Kulkarni who was thrashed by Joshi in the previous election. Even though the anti-incumbency factor, BJP is still having the edge in Dharwad. 

Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Pralhad Joshi
Congress: Vinay Kulkarni 

Dharwad Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004 

2014 

Winning candidate: Pralhad Joshi (BJP)

Losing candidate: Vinay Kulkarni (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: Pralhad Joshi (BJP)

Losing candidate: Kunnur Manjunath Channappa (Congress)

2004

Winning candidate: Pralhad Joshi (BJP)

Losing candidate: BS Patil (Congress)

It will be a test for Congress-JDS alliance which is currently running the government in Karnataka as the results in 2019 will definitely play an important role in alliance future. As part of the Congress-JD(S) alliance, the Congress is contesting on 20 and JDS on 8 out of 28 total Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, Congress' Siddaramaiah and JDS' and current chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, his father, and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda are the top leaders representing their respective parties in the state.

In phase 3, the remaining 14 Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies (total 28) will go to polls. Lok Sabha election in Karnataka is being held in two phases. Voting in the first 14 constituencies have already taken place in the second phase which was held on April 18 with a voter turn out of 68.52% 

Going by Karnataka Assembly election 2018 results, the BJP may have some advantage since it was the single largest party which had secured 104 seats, however, it failed to form the government in the state. The Congress stood second after securing 78 seats while JDS got 37.

The total number of electorate in Karnataka is 2,39,68,905 where 1,21,03,742 are male and  1,18,63,204 female. 1,959 belong to the third gender category. A total of 27,776 polling stations have been set up in Karnataka. 

Out of a total 237 candidates who have filed their nomination in the third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 in Karnataka across political parties, nine of them are women.

Out of 14 seats where polling will take place in the third phase (April 23), BJP is contesting on 14, Congress on 11, JDS on 3, CPI(Marxist-Leninist) on 1. 63 others and 131 independent candidates are also contesting in the third phase. 

In 2014, BJP had won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and JDS won 2. A total of 43.83% was BJP's vote share, 41.27% Congress' vote share, JDS got 11.73% votes while others got 3.17%. 

List of 14 Karnataka constituencies where polling will be held in phase 3 of Lok Sabha election 2019

Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga, Uttara Kannada

Lok Sabha election 2019 was held in 7 phases. 

