Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The parliamentary polls in Karnataka’s 28 Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to be conducted in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

The Election Commission (EC) announced the full schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on March 16. As per the schedule, the polls are set to be held in seven phases, starting from April 19 till June 1. The results of the election will be announced on June 4. The parliamentary polls in Karnataka’s 28 Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to be conducted in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

Dharwad constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. The formation of this constituency came about in 2008 due to the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. This was based on the recommendations of India's Delimitation Commission, which was constituted back in 2002. It first held elections in 2009 and its first member of parliament was Pralhad Joshi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dharwad Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

The BJP will contest 25 of the 28 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024. Whereas Janata Dal (Secular) in alliance with BJP will contest from Mandya, Kolar, and Hassan. On March 13, the BJP announced the list of candidates for 20 seats in Karnataka. Like the last election, the BJP has again fielded Pralhad Joshi from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.

Dharwad Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 general elections, BJP’s Pralhad Joshi won the Dharwad seat, securing 684837 votes. While in opposition, Vinay Kulkarni from the Congress could secure only 479765 votes.

Dharwad Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Pralhad Joshi emerged victorious in the Dharwad constituency with 545395 votes, followed by Vinay Kulkarni who secured 431738 votes.

