'Dharti maa se bada kaun hai': Akhilesh Yadav responds to SP MP's 'Vande Mataram against Islam' remarks

Barq began his oath with 'Bismillah-ir-Rahman-ir-Rahim' and ended by chanting “Constitution of India - zindabad”.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 01:08 AM IST

Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, on Tuesday objected to Vande Mataram slogans saying that he would not say it as it is against Islam as BJP members raised the slogan along with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' in Lok Sabha on the second day of Parliament session. 

Barq began his oath with 'Bismillah-ir-Rahman-ir-Rahim' and ended by chanting “Constitution of India - zindabad”.

He, however, went on to say that "Vande Mataram is against Islam and we (Muslims) cannot follow it."

On this, BJP MPs in the House responded by chanting Vande Mataram and Jai Shri Ram.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav refused to comment on his party MP's assertion in the Parliament.

On being asked if there is an issue in saying the slogan, he said: "Nothing in this world holds more value than my motherland."

"The prime question is 'where is the country heading?'," he said while trying to evade the question asked by the media person. 

Barq is a four-time Lok Sabha MP - three terms from Moradabad and one from Sambhal. Barq won the 2019 Lok Sabha election by defeating BJP's Parmeshwar Lal Saini by 1,74,826 votes.

(With ANI inputs)

