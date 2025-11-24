Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got separated when..., she was daughter of...

Dharmendra once revealed that his first brush with love happened long before Hema came into his life. He fell in love with a girl from his school who was two years older than her. They got separated due to India's Partition.

Dharmendra's fans are well aware of his love story and eventual marriage with Dream Girl Hema Malini, but not even most of his fans would be aware of Dharmendra's first love. In Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum show, he once revealed that while he was very young, he fell in love with a girl named Hamida, who was the daughter of his schoolteacher.

Hamida was his fellow student who studied in his school, but was two years older than her and studied in Class 8 while Dharmendra was in his sixth grade. In the show in which he appeared with his son Bobby Deol, Dharmendra fondly remembered glimpsing at her and wishing for a seat beside her. Describing his feelings for her, he said, "Hum man hi man mein kehte rehte the. Thandi aahen bharte rehte the. Samne wali ko maloom hi nahi tha." (I used to express my love inside my heart and used to take cold sighs, but she did not know about it).

Hamida never knew about his feelings, as Dharmendra, who was very shy at the time, never expressed them. For long, he kept silent about his feelings, but later immortalised them in a poem.

When Bobby mentioned the poem on the show, Dharmendra explained that he had written it back when he was still a student, before Partition. "Main jab padhta tha, partition nahi hua tha, tab ki baat hai." He then recited the heartfelt verses, "Main chhota tha, maasoom thi umar meri. Woh kya thi, pata nahi. Paas jaane ko jiske, saath baithne ko jiske ji chahta tha. Woh taliba thi aathvi ki, main chhathi ka tha. Hamare school teacher ki beti thi, naam Hamida tha."

In this way, their love story could never flower and due to Partition Hamida with his family moved to Pakistan but Dharmendra and his family remained in India. They parted ways with India's partition and never met again. Her memories stayed with the actor forever. The poem reveals that the two students talked a little bit and recalling an interesting confusion, he said, "Yuhin muskura deti, main paas chala jaata. Woh khaamosh rehti, main sar jhuka deta. Woh poochti kuch aur thi, main keh kuch aur jaata tha. Woh kehti, 'Udaas mat ho, Dharam. Abhi waqt hai, tere imtihaan mein sab theek ho jaayega.' Keh kar chali jaati, main dekhta rehta. Woh ojhal ho jaati, main sochta rehta, 'Sawaal kya hai, yaar?'"



