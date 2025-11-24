FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra once intruded into Dilip Kumar's home, walked to bedroom, ran away after...; Sholay actor finally met his 'elder brother' when...

Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got separated when..., she was daughter of...

Ethiopian Volcano: Ash from Hayli Gubbi volcano may hit NW India, Delhi; DGCA asks airlines to...

'Modi will issue fatwa against him': Netizens demand boycott of Farhan Akhtar after he calls Jawaharlal Nehru his 'favourite PM'

Flights cancelled after DGCA issued advisory to airlines as ash plume from Ethiopian volcano extends over northern Arabian Sea

'Mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai': Sachin Tendulkar pays moving tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra

Dharmendra felt 'very guilty' when he took alcohol in front of his sons: 'Unlike Bobby, Sunny could never...'

Elon Musk predicts jobs' future, claims in the next decade work would become...'It will be like...'

Justice Surya Kant becomes 53rd CJI: Know all about his educational qualifications, family members, and more

Dharmendra bribed spot boys with Rs 20 each for 'extra hugs' with Hema Malini on Sholay set, Ramesh Sippy says 'it took time for me to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra once intruded into Dilip Kumar's home, walked to bedroom, ran away after...; Sholay actor finally met his 'elder brother' when...

Dharmendra once intruded into 'elder brother' Dilip Kumar's home

Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got separated when..., she was daughter of...

Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got se

'Modi will issue fatwa against him': Netizens demand boycott of Farhan Akhtar after he calls Jawaharlal Nehru his 'favourite PM'

Netizens demand boycott of Farhan Akhtar after he calls Nehru his 'favourite PM'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more

Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

HomeIndia

INDIA

Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got separated when..., she was daughter of...

Dharmendra once revealed that his first brush with love happened long before Hema came into his life. He fell in love with a girl from his school who was two years older than her. They got separated due to India's Partition.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 11:09 PM IST

Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got separated when..., she was daughter of...
Dharmendra once revealed that his first brush with love happened long before Hema came into his life
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dharmendra once revealed that his first brush with love happened long before Hema came into his life.
 
Dharmendra's fans are well aware of his love story and eventual marriage with Dream Girl Hema Malini, but not even most of his fans would be aware of Dharmendra's first love. In Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum show, he once revealed that while he was very young, he fell in love with a girl named Hamida, who was the daughter of his schoolteacher. 
 
Hamida was his fellow student who studied in his school, but was two years older than her and studied in Class 8 while Dharmendra was in his sixth grade. In the show in which he appeared with his son Bobby Deol, Dharmendra fondly remembered glimpsing at her and wishing for a seat beside her. Describing his feelings for her, he said, "Hum man hi man mein kehte rehte the. Thandi aahen bharte rehte the. Samne wali ko maloom hi nahi tha." (I used to express my love inside my heart and used to take cold sighs, but she did not know about it). 
 
Hamida never knew about his feelings, as Dharmendra, who was very shy at the time, never expressed them. For long, he kept silent about his feelings, but later immortalised them in a poem. 
 
When Bobby mentioned the poem on the show, Dharmendra explained that he had written it back when he was still a student, before Partition. "Main jab padhta tha, partition nahi hua tha, tab ki baat hai." He then recited the heartfelt verses, "Main chhota tha, maasoom thi umar meri. Woh kya thi, pata nahi. Paas jaane ko jiske, saath baithne ko jiske ji chahta tha. Woh taliba thi aathvi ki, main chhathi ka tha. Hamare school teacher ki beti thi, naam Hamida tha."
 
In this way, their love story could never flower and due to Partition Hamida with his family moved to Pakistan but Dharmendra and his family remained in India. They parted ways with India's partition and never met again. Her memories stayed with the actor forever. The poem reveals that the two students talked a little bit and recalling an interesting confusion, he said, "Yuhin muskura deti, main paas chala jaata. Woh khaamosh rehti, main sar jhuka deta. Woh poochti kuch aur thi, main keh kuch aur jaata tha. Woh kehti, 'Udaas mat ho, Dharam. Abhi waqt hai, tere imtihaan mein sab theek ho jaayega.' Keh kar chali jaati, main dekhta rehta. Woh ojhal ho jaati, main sochta rehta, 'Sawaal kya hai, yaar?'"

Dharmendra died due to age-related illnesses on Monday. For the last few weeks, he had been ill, due to which he had spent some time in the hospital. He was 89. 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dharmendra once intruded into Dilip Kumar's home, walked to bedroom, ran away after...; Sholay actor finally met his 'elder brother' when...
Dharmendra once intruded into 'elder brother' Dilip Kumar's home
Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got separated when..., she was daughter of...
Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got se
Ethiopian Volcano: Ash from Hayli Gubbi volcano may hit NW India, Delhi; DGCA asks airlines to...
Ethiopian Volcano: Ash from Hayli Gubbi volcano may hit NW India, Delhi
'Modi will issue fatwa against him': Netizens demand boycott of Farhan Akhtar after he calls Jawaharlal Nehru his 'favourite PM'
Netizens demand boycott of Farhan Akhtar after he calls Nehru his 'favourite PM'
Flights cancelled after DGCA issued advisory to airlines as ash plume from Ethiopian volcano extends over northern Arabian Sea
Flights cancelled after DGCA issued advisory to airlines as ash plume from Ethio
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement