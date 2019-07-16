Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Jaishankar's help for repatriation of 18 Odia workers from Dubai

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's help for early repatriation of 18 Odia workers stranded in Dubai without salary for last four months.

"These stranded Odias from Ganjam district have released video seeking repatriation and payment of their legitimate dues," the Petroleum and Steel Minister said in a letter to Jaishankar.

Pradhan said he is given to understand that these 18 people are working in a company whose owner is reportedly from Chennai.

"I am further given to understand that the CGI, Dubai has already established contacts with these people in distress and assured them of necessary assistance," he said.

"I would personally urge your kind attention and intervention in the matter on humanitarian ground to ensure that the distress of these persons is mitigated and they are facilitated with an early repatriation to India," Pradhan said.

In his letter, a copy of which was released to the media, Pradhan also recalled successful repatriation of 10 Odia labourers from Dubai on June 25 and 26, 2019 in which the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and CGI, Dubai (Consulate General of India) played a very important role.