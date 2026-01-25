Dharmendra, Mammootty, Rohit Sharma, and more: Top names on the Padma Awardees 2026 list

The Padma Awards -- which are the highest civilian honours after the revered Bharat Ratna -- were announced on Sunday, the eve of the Republic Day 2026. Here are the top names that have featured on the list of recipients.

Several high-profile personalities and public figures have featured on the list of recipients of the renowned Padma awards for this year. These include Bollywood's beloved 'He-Man' Dharmendra, former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan, and former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, among others. The Padma awards -- which are the country's highest civilian honours after the revered Bharat Ratna -- were announced on Sunday, the eve of the Republic Day 2026.

Dharmendra, who passed away in November last year, and communist leader VS Achuthanandan have been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan -- India's second-highest civilian honour. Others who have been conferred the award are former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas, classical violinist N Rajam, and P Narayanan. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, according to the Indian government.

This year's recipients of the Padma Bhushan -- the third-highest civilian honour -- include former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, late ad guru Piyush Pandey, Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak, veteran BJP leader VK Malhotra, film actor Mammootty, and singer Alka Yagnik. Those who have been announced as Padma Shri winners include cricketer Rohit Sharma, former UGC chairman and JNU vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar, actor Satish Shah (posthumous), Indian women's hockey player Savita Punia, and film star Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated all the recipients for their contributions to the nation. "Their excellence, dedication and service across diverse fields enrich the fabric of our society. The honour reflects the spirit of commitment and excellence that continues to inspire generations," the PM said in a post on X. The Padma awards are presented by the President of India at ceremonial events held every year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in capital New Delhi.