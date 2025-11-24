Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end of an era in Indian cinema'

Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...
INDIA
Dharmendra Death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Bollywood veteran superstar Dharmendra, who passed away at 89 on Monday. The Prime Minister called the actor's passing 'end of an era in Indian cinema'. "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," PM tweeted.
The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2025