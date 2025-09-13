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Dhanteras 2026: Will Gold and Silver prices rise further on November 6? Check latest rates, Shubh Muhurat in your city

Dhanteras 2026 gold and silver price outlook: Will rates rise further on November 6? Check latest IBJA prices, shubh muhurat and city-wise puja timings.

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Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 12:27 AM IST

Dhanteras 2026: Will Gold and Silver prices rise further on November 6? Check latest rates, Shubh Muhurat in your city
Dhanteras 2026: Will Gold and Silver prices rise further on November 6? Check latest rates, Shubh Muhurat in your city (Filephoto)
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Gold and silver prices remain in focus on Friday, November 6, as India celebrates Dhanteras, one of the most important occasions for buying precious metals. After witnessing a sharp rally ahead of the festival, both metals are likely to see heightened demand from jewellery buyers, retailers and investors.

With gold becoming more expensive by over Rs 3,000 in the run-up to Dhanteras and silver also recording significant gains, consumers will be watching the bullion market closely before heading out for festive shopping.

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,44,129 per 10 grams on Thursday, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,32,022 per 10 grams. The price of 18-carat gold was Rs 1,08,097 and 14-carat gold was Rs 84,315 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at Rs 1,87,300 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures rose to Rs 1,44,820 per 10 grams, while silver futures climbed to Rs 1,89,145 per kg.

Will gold and silver prices rise further on Dhanteras?

The outlook for gold and silver will depend on international bullion prices, the movement of the US dollar, crude oil prices and domestic festive demand.

The recent rally has been supported by a weaker dollar, declining crude oil prices and changing global market sentiment following the US midterm election results. Silver has gained around Rs 10,000 in two trading sessions, while 24-carat gold has risen by approximately Rs 6,000.

Analysts remain optimistic about gold's longer-term prospects. Axis Direct has projected that gold could gain around 22 per cent over the next year, potentially crossing Rs 1.65 lakh per 10 grams. However, short-term price movements remain uncertain, and buyers should check the latest rates before purchasing.

Gold and silver are trading below their reported record levels. Silver's reported peak is around Rs 4.20 lakh per kg, compared with its latest IBJA rate of Rs 1,87,300. Gold's reported record high is approximately Rs 1.93 lakh per 10 grams, against the latest rate of Rs 1,44,129.

Dhanteras 2026: What is the shubh muhurat for shopping?

According to Drik Panchang, Trayodashi Tithi begins at 10:30 am on November 6 and ends at 10:47 am on November 7. Purchases made after 10:30 am are considered auspicious. Many families prefer to complete their shopping before the evening puja.

The Dhanteras puja is considered especially auspicious during Pradosh Kaal, when it overlaps with Vrishabha Lagna.

Dhanteras puja muhurat in major cities


| New Delhi | 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm |
| Gurugram | 6:03 pm to 7:59 pm |
| Jaipur | 6:11 pm to 8:07 pm |
| Chennai | 6:14 pm to 8:10 pm |
| Hyderabad | 6:15 pm to 8:13 pm |
| Pune | 6:32 pm to 8:31 pm |

The broader puja window is listed as 6:34 pm to 8:34 pm, while Pradosh Kaal is from 6:02 pm to 8:34 pm. Timings may vary according to local sunrise and sunset calculations.

 

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