Dhanteras 2026: When is Dhantrayodashi? Check date, puja timings and rituals

Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2026. The Lakshmi-Kubera puja muhurat will be from 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm, according to Drik Panchang.

Dhanteras marks the start of the five-day Diwali festival. Also called Dhantrayodashi, the occasion is linked to wealth, good health and prosperity. People worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari and pray for happiness and well-being.

The festival is also considered an auspicious day to buy gold, silver, jewellery, utensils and other household items. Many families clean and decorate their homes before the celebrations and perform special prayers in the evening.

In 2026, Dhanteras will be observed on Friday, November 6. It falls on the Trayodashi, or thirteenth day, of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.

Dhanteras 2026: Important timings

According to Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi tithi and other important timings for Dhanteras are:

Trayodashi tithi begins: 10:30 am on November 6

Trayodashi tithi ends: 10:47 am on November 7

Pradosh Kaal: 5:32 pm to 8:09 pm on November 6

Vrishabha Kaal: 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm on November 6

Dhanteras 2026 puja muhurat

The evening is considered an important time for Dhanteras prayers. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera and seek their blessings for wealth, stability and prosperity.

As per Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras puja muhurat will be from 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm on November 6. This period falls within both Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal.

Dhanteras rituals and traditions

Families observe Dhanteras through several customs. Some of the most common practices include:

Cleaning and decorating homes: Houses are cleaned and decorated with flowers, lights and rangoli to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Buying gold and silver: Many people purchase jewellery, coins, utensils and other items, believing these purchases bring good fortune.

Lakshmi and Kubera puja: Devotees offer flowers, sweets, fruits and other traditional items during the evening prayers.

Lighting diyas: Oil lamps are placed around the house, especially near the entrance.

Yama Deepam: Families light a diya outside their homes, traditionally facing south, and pray for protection from untimely death.

Why is Dhanteras celebrated?

Dhanteras is associated with Goddess Lakshmi, who is worshipped as the deity of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Kubera, the god of riches. The festival is also linked to Lord Dhanvantari, who is regarded as the divine physician and the god of Ayurveda.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanvantari emerged during Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the cosmic ocean, carrying a pot of Amrit, the nectar of immortality. This is why Dhanteras is also connected with good health and long life.

For many families, the festival is not limited to buying gold or other valuable items. It is also an occasion to pray for good health, financial stability and happiness in the year ahead.