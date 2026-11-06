Dhanteras 2026: Check shubh muhurat to buy gold, silver, vehicle, broom and utensils today

Dhanteras is today, November 6. Puja time in Delhi is 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM. It is a good day to buy gold, silver, vehicle and utensils.

Dhanteras 2026 is being celebrated today, Friday, November 6. It marks the start of the five-day Diwali festival. On this day, people buy gold, silver, vehicles, utensils and other new items. It is believed that new purchases invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kuber.

Dhanteras 2026 date and main timings

Dhanteras is also called Dhantrayodashi. It falls on Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month.

Dhanteras Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: November 6, 10:30 AM

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: November 7, 10:47 AM

Pradosh Kaal: 5:32 PM to 8:09 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM

Lakshmi-Kuber Puja: 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM

Timings are based on the New Delhi Panchang. Local timings may differ.

Gold and Silver buying muhurat

The most common Dhanteras custom is purchasing gold and silver. As a sign of riches, people purchase silver kitchenware, jewellery and coins. The buying window for gold and silver is open from 10:30 AM on November 6 to 6:37 AM on November 7.

Favourable Choghadiya periods on November 6 in Delhi:

Morning: 10:30 AM to 10:43 AM

Shubha: 12:05 PM to 1:27 PM

Chara: 4:11 PM to 5:33 PM

Labha: 8:49 PM to 10:27 PM

On November 7, Shubha Choghadiya is from 7:59 AM to 9:21 AM.

Best time to buy a vehicle and utensils

Dhanteras is a good day to buy a car, bike or scooter. You can use the Shubha time from 12:05 PM to 1:27 PM or Chara time from 4:11 PM to 5:33 PM. For utensils, brass, copper, silver and steel items are popular. Buy them in Shubha time, clean them and fill them with rice or water as a sign of abundance.

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Lakshmi-Kuber Puja: City-wise timings

New Delhi: 6:02 PM – 7:57 PM, Noida: 6:01 PM – 7:57 PM, Mumbai: 6:35 PM – 8:35 PM, Kolkata: 5:28 PM – 7:26 PM, Bengaluru: 6:25 PM – 8:20 PM, Chennai: 6:14 PM – 8:10 PM, Hyderabad: 6:15 PM – 8:13 PM, Jaipur: 6:11 PM – 8:07 PM, Ahmedabad: 6:30 PM – 8:28 PM, Chandigarh: 6:00 PM – 7:54 PM, Pune: 6:32 PM – 8:31 PM, Gurugram: 6:03 PM – 7:59 PM

Dhanteras is linked to Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber. You don’t need to buy anything expensive. Even a small coin, broom or utensil can mark a new beginning.