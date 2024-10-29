The timing for the Dhanteras puja is between 6:57 PM and 8:21 PM tonight.

Dhanteras, an auspicious occasion for purchasing gold, is being celebrated in India today, October 29, 2024. This day marks the beginning of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, and occurs just two days before the main celebrations. It is widely believed that anything bought on Dhanteras will bring good luck and fortune.

Dhanteras Puja Timing

The timing for the Dhanteras puja is between 6:57 PM and 8:21 PM tonight. The pradosh kaal is from 5.55pm to 8.21pm, the vrishabha kaal is from 6.57 pm to 9pm, trayodashi tithi begins at 10.31 am and end at 1.15 pm.

Dhanteras Puja Vidhi

On this auspicious day, rituals include worshiping Laxmi Mata during the Pradosh Kaal Sthir Lagna. Additionally, lighting a diya with mustard oil and placing it outside is a way to honour Lord Yama, the god of death, aimed at warding off evil and preventing untimely demise.

The puja vidhi involve cleaning and decorating the home with lights, flowers, and rangoli. Rituals include taking a ritual bath and lighting a diya with ghee in front of the idols. Families also buy gold or silver and perform puja during Sthir Lagna and Pradosh Kaal, and offer flowers, haldi, kumkum, and akshat to the idols while chanting mantras. Additionally, Lord Yama is honoured with a four-faced diya placed in the south, and prasad is distributed among family members.

