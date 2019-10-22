Dhanteras 2019: Worshipping Lakshmi-Kubera during this muhurat is highly auspicious

Dhantrayodashi which is also known as Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five days long Diwali and is celebrated with much fanfare. 'Dhan' literally means wealth while 'Teras' means thirteenth. This festival is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar and it falls between October and November.

As per legends, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera who is the God of wealth, is worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. However, Lakshmi Puja on Amavasya after two days of Dhantrayodashi is considered more significant. Many Hindu families buy new utensils, gold/silver as it is considered highly auspicious. On this day many Hindu families, celebrate the occasion by purchasing new utensils, gold/silver. It is believed that Lord Kubera blesses the family and doubles the happiness of what is bought or purchased on this day. Here's the shubh Muhurat to perform puja rituals on Dhanteras...

Dhanteras Puja on Friday, October 25, 2019

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 07:08 PM to 08:15 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 07 Mins

Yama Deepam on Saturday, October 26, 2019

Pradosh Kaal - 05:42 PM to 08:15 PMVrishabha Kaal - 06:50 PM to 08:45 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 07:08 PM on Oct 25, 2019Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 03:46 PM on Oct 26, 2019

*Note*- Pradosh Kaal is a favored muhurat for Lakshmi Pujan Here's the list of important days for the festivity according to Drik Panchang are... 25th October: Govatsa Dwadashi25th October: Dhanteras27th October: Narak Chaturdashi, Bengali Kali Puja27th October: Diwali, Lakshmi Puja28th October: Govardhan Puja29th October: Bhai Dooj