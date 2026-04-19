Dhandhuka violence: Gujarat Police form SIT after murder sparks unrest in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Police is set to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence in Dhandhuka, which erupted after a clash between two individuals following a bike accident.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the violence in Dhandhuka, which was triggered by a fight between two individuals after a bike accident on Saturday, Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said on Sunday. Speaking to news agency ANI, SP Om Prakash said that the situation in the city is peaceful now and is fully under control.

''I met the victim's family, and they are satisfied with the Police action.

They had demanded a Special Public Prosecutor and a detailed investigation be done. So, after consulting our senior officers and the Govt, we will form an SIT. We will also recommend appointing a Special Public Prosecutor. All shops in the area have opened, and it is peaceful here. Yesterday's incident was an ordinary one; never did two groups come face to face. There was no stone pelting after that. Bikes of two people had collided with each other, following which they had a quarrel, and one of them had 'chharri', which caused an injury in his leg, and it led to bleeding, which caused the death. The other person has a fracture,'' SP Om Prakash said.

''A 200-person team did night combing yesterday. We went from door to door for checking. The combing process will continue until we check all houses and all suspicious people,'' he added.

What was the incident?

A fight broke out between two men following a bike accident in Dhandhuka town. The victim, named Dharmesh Gamara, was stabbed and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital on Saturday. Dharmesh's brother alleged that the accused stabbed him with a knife and demanded action against the perpetrators.

''My younger brother had gone to the village, and there was a fight over a motorcycle accident. He stabbed my brother with a knife. He later died. We have received good support from the police. Their investigation is going on well. I appeal to everyone to not vitiate the atmosphere. But action should be taken,'' Dharmesh's brother Govind told reporters.

After the incident, police arrested two accused and detained 15 to 20 others involved in violence. The police official also informed that some 'anti-social elements' burned 8 to 10 shops and strict action will be taken against them.

(With ANI inputs)