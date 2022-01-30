Dhandhuka murder case: Pakistani organization reportedly involved in killing of Kishan Bharwad

Three days into the investigation behind a murder that took place in Gujarat’s Dhandhuka, the connection to a Pakistani organization has been made by the authorities involved in the murder probe, according to reports.

After the murder of a man in Dhandhuka, a connection to neighbouring country Pakistan has reportedly been made. An organization called Tehreek-e-Namoos-Risalat has allegedly been found involved in the killing, bringing a new twist to the murder case.

According to media reports, the organization is directly related to a political party of Pakistan. Thus, the Dhandhuka murder case has been directly linked with an organization and a political party in Pakistan.

Khadim Rizvi, the leader of Tehreek-e-Lubak, has been known to be a fundamentalist and has been involved in several political killings. His political party has been known to operate with a conflicting agenda, according to the media reports.

Tehreek-e-Namoos-Risalat, the organization which is allegedly involved in the killing of Kishan Bharwad in Gujarat, reportedly works on the Pakistani agenda in the state. This organization was earlier known as Tehreek-e-Farooqe-Islam.

The exact connection and motive behind the murder of the youth in Gujarat’s Dhandhuka is not yet known but investigations in the matter are still underway. The Pakistani angle behind the killing is currently being explored by authorities.

A 27-year-old man named Kishan Bharwad was reportedly shot dead in broad daylight at Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad Rural. Bharwad was riding pillion on a bike with his cousin when two people appeared beside him on a two-wheeler and shot him dead over a Facebook post, in which the victim had allegedly made objectionable comments about religion.

On January 29, the police arrested three people in connection with the murder case, including a maulana. The three arrested were identified as Sabbir Chopda (24) Imtiyaz Pathan (27), and Maulana Mohammad Ayub Javarawala, according to the police.