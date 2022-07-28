Headlines

India

Dhanbad Judge murder case: CBI court holds autorickshaw driver, accomplice guilty

Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma were found guilty of murder in the court and were sentenced in accordance with sections 201 and 302 of the IPC

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 08:45 PM IST

Two accused in the murder of Jharkhand's additional district judge Uttam Anand were found guilty on Thursday by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma were found guilty of murder in the court of Special CBI Judge Rajinikanth Pathak, Dhanbad, and were sentenced in accordance with sections 201 and 302 of the IPC.

On August 6, a hearing will be convened to determine the severity of the two convicted individuals' punishment. On July 28, 2021, exactly one year ago, Anand was killed as he went for a morning stroll and was struck by an auto-rickshaw, which led to his death on the spot.

The entire incident was caught by a local CCTV camera. The video clearly showed that the car intentionally struck the judge. The cops detained Lakhan and his friend Rahul the very next day. Lakhan, one of the two convicts, was the one driving the car, as Rahul was his companion.

READ | Sonia Gandhi vs Smiri Irani, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' row: Sequence of events

Jharkhand government directed CBI to probe into the case. The judge's murder had also received suo motu recognition from the Supreme Court and the Jharkhand High Court, both of which described it as "a very serious affair." In the murder case, the court moved the trial along quickly.

Lakhan and Rahul were charged by the CBI on October 20, 2021, under Sections 302, 201, and 34 of the IPC. 58 witnesses in the case had given statements that were recorded by the CBI. The judge was intentionally struck, according to the CBI, by Lakhan and Rahul, which caused him to pass away.

READ | TMC's doors will open for Partha Chatterjee if proven innocent: Abhishek Banerjee

(With inputs from IANS)

