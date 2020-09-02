Dhaka: Bangladesh's flag hoisted half-mast as tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee

The Bangladeshi flag at the Secretariat building in Dhaka is flying on half-mast in honour of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has also kept its national flag half-mast, on Wednesday. The secretariat is the administrative headquarters of the Bangladeshi govt.

Bangladesh is marking one day of National mourning on September 2, 2020, in honour of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. This is a rare show of tribute by the neighbouring nation for any Indian leader.

Bangladesh Parliament had passed a resolution in 2010, when former Bengal (West Bengal) chief minister Jyoti Basu passed away, to pay him tribute.

On Monday, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina recalled Dr. Pranab Mukherjee's contribution to the 1971 liberation war. After the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman, she was in India with her family members. Pranab Mukherjee helped the family and the ties grew stronger over time with his efforts.

In 2009, when Pranab Mukherjee was a finance minister in the UPA government, India signed a historic trade agreement with Bangladesh.

Also read In Pics: Celebs mourn loss of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee at 84

Pranab Mukherjee was conferred the "Bangladesh Muktijuddho Sommanona" in the year 2013. Indo-Bangladesh Forum for Secular Humanism will bring out a special issue commemorating Mukherjee.