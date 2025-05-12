Indian military displays parts of downed Pakistani Mirage jet during DGMOs' briefing.

India has confirmed that a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet was brought down during Operation Sindoor. During a press briefing of DGMOs on Monday, debris of a Pakistani Mirage could be seen in a video shared by the Indian Army. Air Marshal AK Bharti said that all the Indian military bases and systems continue to remain fully operational and ready to undertake any future missions should the need so arise.

#WATCH | Delhi: While DGMOs briefing, Indian military shows the debris of Pakistani Mirage pic.twitter.com/VQXL5bG8pZ — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

The briefing was jointly led by Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General Air Operations Air Vice Marshal AK Bharti, and Director General of Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod. During the press briefing, senior commanders from the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy provided a comprehensive account of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in retaliation for a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people.

