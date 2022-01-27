DGCI likely to grant market approval for Covaxin & Covishield at THESE prices - Details inside

COVID-19 vaccines, Covaxin and Covishiled are soon to get market approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) after the price is fixed. In a PTI report, sources stated that the price of Covishield is likely going to be Rs 275 per dose plus an additional service charge and the price for Covaxin will be Rs 150.

As per sources, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has been directed to start working towards capping the price to make the vaccines affordable. As of now, Covaxin is priced at Rs 1,200 per dose while Covishield costs Rs 780 in private facilities. The prices include Rs 150 service charge.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's Subject Expert Committee suggested granting regular market approval to COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions on January 19.

"The NPPA has been asked to work towards capping the price of the vaccines. The price is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose along with an additional service charge of Rs 150," an official source said.

Prakash Kumar Singh, the director (government and regulatory affairs) at Serum Institue of India (SII), had submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India on October 25 seeking regular market approval for its Covidshield vaccine.

A couple of weeks ago, V Krishna Mohan, the whole-time director at Bharat Biotech, submitted complete information on the chemistry, manufacturing and controls, along with the pre-clinical and clinical data while seeking regular market authorisation for Covaxin. Covaxin and Covishield were granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) on January 3 last year.