INDIA

DGCA takes BIG action after IndiGo flight disruptions, asks the airline to...

On Wednesday, thousands of passengers at several major Indian airports -- including those serving Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru -- were affected by the disruptions. As per reports, there were multiple reasons behind the nationwide disruption of IndiGo flights, including an acute shortage of crew.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 12:13 AM IST

India's aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday said it is investigating the ongoing disruptions at IndiGo after at least 150 flights were cancelled and hundreds of others were delayed across the country. The DGCA has also asked the airline to submit the reasons for the situation and its mitigation plans to tackle the crisis. This comes as India's largest airline faces one of its worst operational breakdowns in recent history.

In a statement, IndiGo confirmed that the DGCA had asked for a report on the disruptions. "IndiGo has been asked to report to DGCA, Headquarters, to present the facts leading to the current situation, along with plans to mitigate the ongoing delays & cancellations," the Gurugram-headquartered airline said, according to news agency PTI. IndiGo has also issued an apology for widespread disruptions over the last two days.

What led to the chaos?

According to data from the DGCA, more than 1,200 IndiGo flights were cancelled in November alone. On Wednesday, thousands of passengers at several major Indian airports -- including those serving Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru -- were affected by the disruptions. As per reports, there were multiple reasons behind the nationwide disruption of IndiGo flights. These included acute shortages of crew, technical problems, airport congestion, and other operational restrictions. One major factor behind the chaos is a drastic shortage of crew members, especially pilots, after the introduction of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms last month.

IndiGo's performance plummets

Government data from Tuesday showed that IndiGo's on-time performance from six key domestic airports dipped to as low as 35 percent, whereas Air India recorded it at 67.2 percent, Air India Express at 79.5 percent, and SpiceJet at 82.5 percent.

