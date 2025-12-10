DGCA summon IndiGo CEO, orders him to present 'comprehensive data' on flight disruption, checks at 11 airports, know details

DGCA has summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers along with senior officials across departments on December 11, Thursday. It has ordered him to present “comprehensive data and updates” on the massive flight disruption ongoing for days.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has summoned IndiGo’s chief executive officer for an emergency meeting in Delhi on Thursday afternoon, as part of the government’s investigation into the massive operational crisis that led to a nationwide disruption. According to the DGCA order, CEO Pieter Elbers was asked to appear at 3pm, on December 11, along with senior officials across departments, for a detailed review of the airline's operational situation and recovery efforts, “comprehensive data and updates”.

What has DGCA ordered for the airline?

The DGCA order has come after days of cancellation and delays in IndiGo flights from around the country. The Indian government has ordered to reduce 10% of its planned flights after over 2000 flights were cancelled, leaving lakhs of passengers stranded and frustrated last week. It has questioned the airlines on its mismanaged roster planning and operational challenges.

The DGCA not only summoned Elbers but also gave an additional order of inspection on December 10, Wednesday, according to which the officers were asked to carry out immediate assessments at 11 airports. The aviation regulator also said that these checks must be conducted in the next two to three days and the report must be submitted to it within 24 hours of completion. These officers will also check the state of safety and operational abilities. These include, congestion inside terminals, queue management, staffing adequacy, manning of 24x7 help desks, communication of delays and cancellations, and even basic amenities such as drinking water.

Additional checks include assistance for elderly and vulnerable passengers, seating capacity in holding areas, airline management presence, hygiene standards, housekeeping deployment and baggage-handling backlogs. The DGCA has also ordered for the “Interaction with passengers to obtain direct feedback.”

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that IndiGo’s internal mismanagement has caused severe inconvenience to passengers. Due to this, the government is taking necessary measures to bring the situation back to normalcy.