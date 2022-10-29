Search icon
DGCA officials asked to submit report after fire mishap in Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane during take off at Delhi

The Delhi to Bengaluru IndiGo flight 6E-2131 aborted its take-off and a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 07:34 AM IST

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered officials to submit a report after a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo aircraft aborted take-off at the Delhi airport as one of its engines caught fire.

"Concerned officials at @DGCAIndia have been directed to look into this and furnish a report at the earliest," the Ministry said in a tweet on Friday.

The flight was carrying 177 passengers and seven crew members. Officials said that the Delhi to Bengaluru IndiGo flight 6E-2131 aborted its take-off and a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday.

"An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the take-off and the aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft is being arranged to operate the flight," said an IndiGo spokesperson.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the airline added. Some people posted videos of the incident.

One Priyanka Kumar posted a video of the incident on Twitter, which showed one of the engines on fire and sending off sparks.

"Indigo 6E-2131. Scary experience on the Delhi runway! This was supposed to be a take-off video but this happened," she said.

"At 10.08 p.m., IGIA Control Room received a call from CISF Control room regarding a fire problem in the engine of Flight No 6E-2131 going from Delhi to Bengaluru. The plane just started on the runway for take-off. At the same time, it was stopped and all the passengers were safely taken out," said an official.

