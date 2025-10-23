New Air Travel Rule: Passengers may soon be barred from carrying power banks on flights

Lithium-ion batteries can overheat and enter a thermal runaway state — a chain reaction in which the battery releases heat uncontrollably, sometimes causing a fire or explosion. DGCA and global aviation regulators consider this a serious safety hazard due to the confined space in aircraft cabins.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may soon roll out new guidelines for carrying power banks in flights in India after several incidents of smoke and fire inside aircraft cabins have occurred recently. According to officials, the aviation regulator is reviewing global aviation safety practices and technical assessments before finalising its updated norms. The move follows a string of alarming cases where lithium-ion batteries malfunctioned mid-flight.

The new DGCA power bank guidelines 2025 are expected to be announced soon. The updated advisory will outline detailed safety instructions for both passengers and airlines to ensure safer handling of electronic devices during flights.

Recent Incidents

In one incident at Delhi Airport, a passenger’s device caught fire on an IndiGo aircraft while taxiing. In another case, smoke was reported from a power bank on a Dimapur-bound IndiGo flight. Similar battery incidents abroad — including an Air China flight diversion — have prompted the DGCA to revisit India’s air safety framework.

Why Lithium Batteries Are Risky

Lithium-ion batteries can overheat and enter a thermal runaway state — a chain reaction in which the battery releases heat uncontrollably, sometimes causing a fire or explosion. DGCA and global aviation regulators consider this a serious safety hazard due to the confined space in aircraft cabins.

How Other Airlines Handle Power Banks

Several global airlines have already introduced strict rules on using and carrying power banks:

Emirates Airlines banned passengers from using or charging power banks mid-flight from October 1, allowing only one unit below 100 watt-hours (Wh) that must remain switched off.

Singapore Airlines restricts in-flight charging and requires passengers to store power banks in seat pockets or under-seat luggage, not in overhead bins.

Sources suggest the DGCA’s new advisory could:

Limit the number of power banks per passenger

Mandate clear display of battery capacity (Wh)

Specify how and where power banks should be stored

Potentially ban in-flight charging or usage

The aim is to balance passenger convenience and flight safety, given the widespread use of electronic devices during travel.

Current Power Bank Rules for Air Travel in India

Under existing DGCA rules:

Power banks are allowed only in cabin baggage, not in checked luggage;

Units over 100Wh require airline approval, and those above 160Wh are banned;

Devices must be labelled, protected from short circuits, and in good condition.