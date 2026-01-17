FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DGCA levies fine of Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for massive flight disruptions in December 2025

US-Greenland row intensifies: Trump imposes 10% tariff on European nations from Feb 1, threatens 25% hike; check full list of countries

U-19 World Cup, IND vs BAN: Abhigyan Kundu, Vihaan Malhotra shine as India beat Bangladesh by 18 runs in rain-hit match

Amid West Bengal Election fires, Mamata Banerjee appeals to CJI Surya Kant: 'Protect constitution, judiciary, democracy from...'

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup dispute deepens after BCB's surprise proposal to ICC, here's all you need to know

Italy reveals squad for maiden T20 World Cup appearance, former South Africa international included

GRAP 4 restrictions re-activated in Delhi-NCR as AQI hits 'severe' levels, know what's open, what's closed

PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government with slogan, ‘Paltano darkar’ over migration, welfare

Good news for RCB and Virat Kohli fans as KSCA gets state government nod to host IPL, international matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

Aanand L Rai lands in major trouble, Eros sued director for Rs 84 crore, slam him to call Tere Ishk Mein 'spirtual sequel' of Raanjhanna

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid West Bengal Election fires, Mamata Banerjee appeals to CJI Surya Kant: 'Protect constitution, judiciary, democracy from...'

Amid West Bengal Election fires, Mamata Banerjee appeals to CJI Surya Kant

Italy reveals squad for maiden T20 World Cup appearance, former South Africa international included

Italy reveals squad for maiden T20 World Cup appearance, former South Africa

Good news for RCB and Virat Kohli fans as KSCA gets state government nod to host IPL, international matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

Good news for RCB and Virat Kohli fans as KSCA gets state government nod to host

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeIndia

INDIA

DGCA levies fine of Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for massive flight disruptions in December 2025

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has levied fines amounting to Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for massive flight disruptions due to which thousands of passengers suffered in December last year.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 10:29 PM IST

DGCA levies fine of Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for massive flight disruptions in December 2025
DGCA fines IndiGo for flight disruptions
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has levied fines amounting to Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for massive flight disruptions due to which thousands of passengers suffered in December last year.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    DGCA levies fine of Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for massive flight disruptions in December 2025
    DGCA levies fine of Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for massive flight disruptions in D
    Trump's Greenland row intensifies: US imposes 10% tariff on European nations from Feb 1, threatens 25% hike; check full list of countries
    US-Greenland row intensifies: Trump imposes 10% tariff on 8 European nations
    U-19 World Cup, IND vs BAN: Abhigyan Kundu, Vihaan Malhotra shine as India beat Bangladesh by 18 runs in rain-hit match
    Abhigyan Kundu, Vihaan Malhotra shine as India beat Bangladesh by 18 runs in rai
    Amid West Bengal Election fires, Mamata Banerjee appeals to CJI Surya Kant: 'Protect constitution, judiciary, democracy from...'
    Amid West Bengal Election fires, Mamata Banerjee appeals to CJI Surya Kant
    Bangladesh's T20 World Cup dispute deepens after BCB's surprise proposal to ICC, here's all you need to know
    Bangladesh's T20 World Cup dispute deepens after BCB's surprise proposal to ICC
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
    Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
    Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
    Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
    BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
    BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
    From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
    From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
    Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
    Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement