INDIA

DGCA levies fine of Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for massive flight disruptions in December 2025

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has levied fines amounting to Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for massive flight disruptions due to which thousands of passengers suffered in December last year.

