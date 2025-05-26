Presently, one needs to pass Class 12 with physics and maths to get a Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) in India.

In a significant move, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved a proposal that could allow Class 12 arts and commerce students to become commercial pilots in India, as per a TOI report. Presently, commercial pilot licence (CPL) training is given to science students only.

The aviation regulator has sent its recommendation to the Union Aviation Ministry. After finalising the amendment, the ministry will send the same to the Law Ministry. The final decision lies with the Law Ministry. If cleared, it will notify the changes before the new rules come into effect.

Once the new change is cleared, all class 12 passouts, subject to clearing medical fitness and other tests. will be eligible to become commercial pilots in India. "The DGCA recommendation has been sent to the aviation ministry. Once they finalise it, this ministry will send it to the law ministry to notify the change. When that happens, the change will come into effect," said a senior official. Since the mid-1990s, CPL training in India has been open only for science and maths students. Before that, a 10th pass (matric) was the only educational requirement for doing CPL.

Industry veterans have long criticised the current rule, reports suggest. They said India is the only country that restricts CPL training this way. They argue that the science concepts required for flying are basic and already covered in earlier school years.

READ | Sunil Mittal's Airtel approaches Mukesh Ambani's Jio and Vi, proposes joint telecom initiative against...