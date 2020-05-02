DGCA extends suspension of flights till May 17 in line with lockdown extension

The restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

As the government on Friday announced extension of the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks beyond May 4, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued a circular to extend the suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations till May 17.

The restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

"It is reiterated that the foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether to/from India or domestic respectively in due course," the circular read further.

Notably, the Ministry of Railways has already announced that its passenger train operations will remain suspended till May 17 in line with the national lockdown. Special Shramil trains, however, will be used the government to ferry migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, studetns ans other persons, as required.

It may be noted that these special trains are being planned for nominated people that have been identified and registered by state governments.

"No one under any circumstance should come to Railway station looking for trains. We will not issue any tickets to any individual or entertain any request from any group or individual. We will allow only those passengers to board whom state govt officials will bring to Railway Stations," the official statement from the Railways said.

The Centre had on Friday (May 1) issued an order to further extend the lockdown till May 17.