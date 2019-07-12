Headlines

Devshayani Ekadashi: Significance, puja vidhi, date and muhurat timings

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2019, 08:19 PM IST

Devshayani Ekadashi is one of the auspicious occasion which marks the beginning of the Lord Vishnu's sleep cycle. People in order to celebrate the occasion offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, keep a fast, sing bhajans and chant mantras to impress the deity.  

It is believed that on the occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu enters into his sleep cycle which lasts up to 4 months. During this period, all the auspicious activities including purchasing a home, Janaeu (holy thread), the naming of things, others are not performed by firm believers.  

It is also believed that during this period starting from Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu stays in the Patal Lok where exists Raja Bali for a period of four months. This period is also known as Cahturmas. 

Devshayani Ekadashi date and time for muhurat

  • Devshayani Ekadashi starting date and time: July 12, 2019 from 01:02 am onwards
  • Devshayani Ekadashi ending date and time: July 13 2019; 00:31 am

Significance of Devshayani Ekadashi

Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Ashadji Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi and Hari Shayani Ekadashi.

During this time period (total around 4 months), Lord Vishnu goes into his sleeping cycle and things like purchasing a house, wearing a Janaeu, and other good works are halted during this time period. 

Puja Vidhi during Devshayani Ekadashi

Devotees wake up early and perform their regular routine and get ready wearing fresh clothes to offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu. Devotees take holy bath in rivers including Ganga and if they are unable too, people arrange Gangajal (Holy water of Ganga river which is easily available in markets) and take a bath at their home.  

Devotees worship keeping ideals of Lord Vishnu in their home temples.

Devotees also observe fast on this day and chant mantras, bhajans to impress Lord Vishnu for his blessings.

In the evening, devotees recite aarti dedicated to Lord Vishnu and offer prasada (holy food) to family members and needy ones.