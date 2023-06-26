Search icon
Devraj Patel, Chhattisgarh YouTuber famous for 'Dil se bura lagta hai' meme, dies

Devraj was travelling to Raipur to film a comedy video when the terrible incident took place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

Photo: Instagram/@imdevrajpatel

Devraj Patel, a well-known comedian and YouTuber from Chhattisgarh, passed away tragically in a vehicle accident. According to media reports, Devraj was travelling to Raipur to film a comedy video when the terrible incident took place. 

Patel died in a traffic accident after colliding with a truck. With the dialogue "Dil se bada lagta hai," Devraj Patel became a "social media sensation" and went viral across the nation. As soon as Devraj's passing became widely known, his fans began posting condolences on social media. Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister, also tweeted his sorrow over Devraj Patel's passing.

 

 

Check out the last Instagram post shared by Devraj Patel, five hours ago.

 

Back in 2021, Dveraj Patel made his debut in famous Youtuber Bhuvan Bam's comedy-drama series "Dhindora". Fans enjoyed the appearance of their favorite social media star alongside BB, who was making his comeback.Taking to Twitter, Devraj expressed his joy and gratitude for this big opportunity. 

 

 

