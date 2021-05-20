Headlines

Devise COVID-19 strategy in rural, urban specific way: PM Modi tells DMs

The Prime Minister urged everyone to ensure full commitment to fight the pandemic.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 20, 2021, 06:17 PM IST

To contain the coronavirus spread in rural areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked a group of District Magistrates (DMs) to devise their strategies in rural and urban specific manner.

The PM was interacting with the state and district officials on the COVID-19 situation through a video conference. In the virtual meeting, Modi interacted with the DMs of 54 districts across 10 states -- the second such interaction involving the Prime Minister on the Covid situation.

"In the midst of these new challenges, new strategies and solutions are needed," PM Modi said.

Noting that coronavirus has made their job more demanding and challenging, the Prime Minister urged everyone to ensure full commitment to fight the pandemic.

The Prime Minister held a similar interaction with the DMs of 46 districts with a high Covid burden on Tuesday.

Mentioning that over the past few days, active cases have started to reduce in the country, the Prime Minister warned that the challenge remains as long as this infection is present, even on a minor scale.

Modi stressed on the need to use local experiences and work together as a country, saying that there is a need to spread messages on keeping villages corona-free and following all Covid-appropriate behaviour, even when cases are declining.

Stating that every epidemic has taught us the importance of continuous innovation, the Prime Minister emphasised that the methods and strategies to deal with the pandemic should be dynamic as the virus is expert in mutation and changing form.

Modi also said that the virus mutation is concerning the youth and children, as he stressed on the need to boost the vaccination drive.

The Prime Minister added that the vaccination strategy is also being pushed forward by incorporating suggestions from the states and various stakeholders at all levels.

On vaccine wastage, Modi said that wastage of a single vaccine means not being able to provide necessary security to an individual. Therefore, one should make a conscious effort to stop vaccine wastage, he said.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the priority of easing the lives of citizens while saving lives and said that added facilities for free ration for the poor, and other essential supplies must be provided, and black marketing should be stopped.

Modi said these steps are necessary to win this fight and move forward.

(With IANS inputs)

