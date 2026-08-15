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Devendra Mahto’s health worsens after 15-day hunger strike, sodium drops to 124: Check medical update

Devendra Nath Mahto’s health has raised concern after 15 days of hunger strike, with doctors reporting sodium at 124, low potassium, and ketone bodies in his urine.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 07:57 PM IST

Devendra Mahto’s health worsens after 15-day hunger strike, sodium drops to 124: Check medical update
Devendra Mahto’s health worsens amid 15-day hunger strike. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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In the latest major health update on Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for 15 days, doctors have raised concerns over his condition after his sodium level dropped to 124. Not only that, but ketone bodies were also detected in his urine, which indicates starvation.

 

Doctors flag starvation signs

 

Providing an update on the health of the hunger strikers, doctors at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi said that Mahto has not eaten for 15 days and is refusing to take fluids.

 

''First, there is Devendra Nath Mahto, who has not eaten for 15 days. He is refusing to take fluids, though he is drinking water. An electrolyte imbalance has been detected in him. Reports show his sodium level is 124, and ketone bodies are present in his urine, indicating starvation,'' Dr Amrita said.

 

She also shared the health condition of other hunger strikers admitted to the hospital. ''Next is Umme Habiba. Ketone bodies have been found in her urine as well. Her blood pressure is being maintained due to fluid transfusions. Then there is Rahul Kranti. Ketone bodies have been found in his urine too, at a 3+ level, and his blood pressure is currently being maintained solely through fluid transfusions,'' she added.

 

Doctors warn of seizure risk

 

Deputy Superintendent at Sadar Hospital, Dr Bimlesh Kumar, also informed reporters about Mahto's health condition and said, ''The situation right now involves a significant electrolyte imbalance; sodium is at 124, and potassium is also low. If the patient exerts themselves in this condition, there is a risk of seizures or similar complications. Under these circumstances, we simply cannot discharge the patient.''

 

''That is why we have advised against discharge, and we believe he should understand this; discharging him now would lead to serious problems. For the time being, we have advised him to stay here and allow the necessary medical treatment to proceed; his condition does not permit us to let them leave or discharge him,'' he added.

 

Meanwhile, Mahto on Saturday alleged that police stopped him from participating in a Tiranga Yatra at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.

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